BRIEF-Smart Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.51
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
Summary analysis -- FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fij 30-May-2012
y Sociedades Filiales
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency BBB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Apr-2008 BBB-/-- --/--
19-Aug-2003 BBpi/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Spanish composite insurer FIATC, Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija, reflect its good capitalization, its strong franchise in health care and retirement services in the Spanish region of Catalonia, where it is the leading mutual insurer, and its good liquidity. These factors are offset by the company's lack of national scale and relatively small size, marginal non-life reserving, high reliance of capital adequacy on unrealized gains on properties, and the difficult economic and financial climate in Spain.
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 60 percent in January, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Thursday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 60.0 pct 60.3 pct 64.7 pct NZ govt bonds: 62.5 pct 63.2 pct 67.6 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 6.3 pct 9.7 pct -----------------------------