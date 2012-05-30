(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF DA Mar 2012-01 - an ABS transaction - a final
rating as follows:
INR2,357.7m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The small business loan pool assigned to the purchaser was originated by Shriram City Union
Finance Company Limited (SCUF, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).
The final rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by
the scheduled maturity date of January 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation.
The rating is based on SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the
legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the
originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of
INR2,357.7m, as of the cut-off date of 29 February 2012. In this transaction, the credit
enhancement for the pool is provided in the form of a fixed deposit with the account bank (ICICI
Bank, 'BBB-'/Stable), in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the
purchaser. The credit enhancement equalled 10.0% of the outstanding principal balance as of the
cut-off date.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's
financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of
key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base
values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment
rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating level.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites,
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.