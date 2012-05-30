(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Cableuropa S.A.U. -------------------------------------- 30-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--
02-Feb-2011 B/-- B/--
04-May-2010 B-/-- B-/--
16-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR700 mil 8.875% SPV Tranche 1 Facility bank
ln due 12/31/2018 B+ 30-May-2012
EUR300 mil 8.875% SPV Tranche 2 Facility bank
ln due 12/31/2018 B+ 30-May-2012
US$1 bil 8.875% bank ln due 12/01/2018 B+ 30-May-2012
US$280 mil 8.875% bank ln due 12/01/2018 B+ 30-May-2012