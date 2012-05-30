(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gazprom International SA's (Gazprom
International) notes at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the future flows as well as
the reduced delivery risk for the underlying gas contracts through the usage of
the new Nord Stream pipeline.
Gazprom International is a future flow transaction which securitises export
receivables generated by OAO Gazprom (Gazprom, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') from the sale
of gas to ENI Spa ('A+'/Stable/'F1') in Italy and GasTerra in the Netherlands.
All receivables due from the offtakers are settled through the transaction's
offshore collection account before they are directed to Gazprom.
Both gas sales and average prices have remained stable despite several
amendments made to the contract terms with GasTerra. Six- and 12-month debt
service coverage ratios (DSCR) were reported at 17.9x and 17.3x, respectively,
for the last reporting period, which ended in November 2011 and the respective
DSCR tests are comfortably passed.
Thus far Gazprom has dispatched gas to Western Europe through two main
corridors, the Belarus corridor crossing Belarus and Poland, and the Ukraine
corridor, crossing Ukraine, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The opening of the
Nord Stream pipeline in November 2011, gives Gazprom a third corridor to
transport gas directly through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Fitch
views this additional flexibility as a mitigating factor to the delivery and
flow disruption risk.
OAO Gazprom has been assigned a Going Concern Score of GC2. According to Fitch's
Future Flow Rating Securitization Criteria, a GC2 score is consistent with a
possible uplift of up to four notches above the originator's local currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This uplift is tempered if the originator's rating
falls into the investment grade category. In Fitch's view, the historical
performance, current DSCRs, and structural features of Gazprom International's
notes are consistent with a two-notch uplift above OAO Gazprom's local
currency'BBB' IDR.