(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- EarthLink Inc. -------------------------------- 30-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Georgia
Primary SIC: Telephone
Communications
Mult. CUSIP6: 270321
Mult. CUSIP6: 602683
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-May-2011 B/-- B/--
20-Dec-2002 NR/-- NR/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on EarthLink Inc. reflect the highly competitive nature of the
business-oriented telecom markets in which it operates and Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' expectations for ongoing substantial revenue and EBITDA
declines in its consumer Internet service business. The company also faces
possible integration risks, with its acquired telecom service providers ITC
DeltaCom and One Communications Inc., which, in our view, could prompt
customer service issues and accelerated churn, the latter being an ongoing
challenge for all companies in this space. These factors translate into a
"vulnerable" business position.