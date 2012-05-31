Fitch: Cross-Selling Shields French Banks From Account Switches

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, February 21 (Fitch) Product cross-selling and strong client relationships common in French retail banking should shield French banks from the impact of EU rules that aim to make it easier for customers to switch current accounts, Fitch Ratings says. Customers in France typically choose a bank for their housing loan and then use the same bank for their current account, debit card and other financial products such as h