NEC has restructured its semiconductor, mobile handsets, and PC businesses, which saw swings in earnings and required large investments in the past several years. We expect a focus on cutting costs and restructuring to diminish the downside risk of a material deterioration in earnings.

We assess NEC's financial risk profile to be significant. NEC posted about JPY110 billion in net losses in fiscal 2011(ended March 31, 2012) due partially to its restructuring efforts, flooding in Thailand, and a loss related to the revision of assumptions for deferred tax assets, which has eroded the company's financial cushion. We expect revenues and profits in the company's main businesses to continue to improve gradually in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). We have already factored into our ratings on NEC the likelihood that its continuous efforts to reduce capital investments with a strong focus on securing stable cash flow could lead to a moderate recovery in its key financial measures, including debt-to-EBITDA ratios.

That being said, Standard & Poor's expects key financial measures of NEC's cash flow and the ratio of net debt to total capital (after adjusting for lease and pension liabilities) to remain weak for the current rating. We expect the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO, before adjusting for working capital) to total debt to improve to about 20%, and the ratio of its debt to equity to likely remain around 45%.

Liquidity

We view NEC's liquidity as adequate based on our liquidity criteria. The company has about JPY254 billion in cash, deposits, and cash equivalents to cover its short-term outstanding debt of about JPY192 billion as of March 31, 2011, in addition to unused committed credit facilities to cover short-term debt. We estimate FFO to improve in fiscal 2011 from the previous year. The ratio of long-term debt to total debt was around 72% as of March 31, 2012. Its maturities of long-term debt are also well diversified. Given NEC's status as one of the key companies within the Sumitomo Mitsui zaibatsu group, it maintains a strong relationship with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (A+/Negative/A-1), in our view.

Outlook

The outlook is stable, based on our view that the company's business performance will gradually recover for the next one to two fiscal years, though we expect it will be slow, supported by its main business and reductions in fixed expenses.

We may lower the ratings if we think the ratio of NEC's debt to EBITDA, after adjusting for lease and pension liabilities, is unlikely to moderate to below 4x in the next couple years, due to material deterioration in profitability, such as weak revenue and profits due to the stagnant domestic economic conditions or sizable mergers and acquisitions to enhance overseas business. The rating will come under stronger pressure if a steady improvement in the company's operating margin over the next year or two becomes less likely. An upgrade would require clearer prospects for an improvement in the company's financial indicators, including key cash flow and capital structure metrics and profitability.