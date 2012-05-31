BRIEF-Bahrain National Holding posts FY profit of 3.9 mln dinars
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.9 million dinars versus 4 million dinars year ago
May 31 PUMA Masterfund S-11 (Trust)
* Moody's assigns definitive ratings to PUMA Masterfund S-11
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.9 million dinars versus 4 million dinars year ago
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 India's Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100-billion Tata group, will focus on boosting shareholder returns and tightening capital allocation rules, newly-appointed chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a statement on Tuesday.
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria's central bank will sell $500 million to help improve dollar liquidity, traders said on Tuesday, a day after the bank effectively devalued the naira for retail currency sales.