UPDATE 1-China jails former head of safety watchdog for 15 years for graft
* Warehouse blasts killed nearly 170, injured hundreds (Recasts with details of case, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- South Australian Government Financing Authority -------- 31-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Australia
Primary SIC: International
affairs
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637J
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637K
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637L
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637M
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637N
Mult. CUSIP6: 83637P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
27-Sep-2004 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : South Australia (State of)
Rating Rating Date
AUD0 mil 6.00% 2013 select line bnds due
05/15/2013 AA+/A-1+ 23-Aug-2007
AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 10/25/1990: sr
unsecd AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD71.4 mil var rate Inflation Indexed
Annuities ser 1 due 06/15/2016 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD71 mil 4.00% AUD capital indexed bnds due
09/20/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD0 mil 5.75% benchmark bnds due 04/20/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD500 mil zero cpn nts due 12/21/2015 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD1.3 bil 5.25% Banchmark bnds due 06/06/2014 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD0 mil 5.75% Benchmark bnds due 09/20/2017 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD0 mil 5.00% Benchmark bnds due 05/20/2021 AA+ 31-May-2012
AUD750 mil 4.75% benchmark bnds due 08/06/2019 AA+ 31-May-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil A-1+ 01-Mar-1990
AUSTRALIAN CP prog auth amt AUD1.5 bil A-1+ 09-May-1994
* Warehouse blasts killed nearly 170, injured hundreds (Recasts with details of case, background)
GENEVA Nearly 1.4 million children are at "imminent risk" of death in famines in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Tuesday.
BEIJING China's suspension of imports of North Korean coal shows it is sincere about implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions punishing North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes, it said on Tuesday.