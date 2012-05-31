BRIEF-Bahrain National Holding posts FY profit of 3.9 mln dinars
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.9 million dinars versus 4 million dinars year ago
Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local and Regional
Governments, Sept. 20, 2010
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
South Australian Government Financing Authority
Senior Unsecured AA+ AAA
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
South Australia (State of)
Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+
Certificate Of Deposit
Foreign Currency AA+/A-1+ AAA
South Australian Government Financing Authority
Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+
Ratings Affirmed
South Australian Government Financing Authority
Senior Unsecured A-1+
Commercial Paper A-1+
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.9 million dinars versus 4 million dinars year ago
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 India's Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100-billion Tata group, will focus on boosting shareholder returns and tightening capital allocation rules, newly-appointed chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a statement on Tuesday.
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria's central bank will sell $500 million to help improve dollar liquidity, traders said on Tuesday, a day after the bank effectively devalued the naira for retail currency sales.