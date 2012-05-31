(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
Overview
-- We believe Hopson's liquidity will remain weak due to its weak sales
execution and large cash outlays.
-- In our view, the China-based real estate developer faces heightened
refinancing risks on its offshore notes due in November 2012.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Hopson to
'B-' from 'B' and our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to
'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- We are keeping the ratings on Hopson and on the notes on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on China-based Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. to
'B-' from 'B'. We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. At the same time, we lowered our Greater
China credit scale rating on Hopson to 'cnB' from 'cnBB-' and on the notes to
'cnB-' from 'cnB+'. We kept the ratings on Hopson and on the notes on
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 3,
2012.