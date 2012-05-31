(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
Summary analysis -- HDI-Gerling Verzekeringen N.V. ---------------- 31-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jun-2006 A/-- --/--
02-Aug-2005 A+/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating strengths on Netherlands-based HDI-Gerling Verzekeringen N.V.
(HDI-Gerling) include the company's role as a strategically important
subsidiary of the Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG; core operating entities
rated A+/Stable/--) and the record of strong operating results. These
strengths are partly offset by HDI-Gerling's concentration in the small and
potentially volatile Dutch and Belgian industrial and commercial markets,
which experience cyclical competitive pressure from global multiline insurers.