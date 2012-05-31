S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we foresee a low-single-digit decline in Co-operative's food retail business for 2012 in the range of 1%-2%, based on our view of continued competitive and price pressures on the group's U.K. food retail business. Despite overall challenging trading conditions in the retail sector, the group has a robust presence in the U.K. convenience food retail segment, which is anticipated to benefit from customer spending behavior in reaction to difficult economic conditions. At the same time, we forecast an up to 50 basis point contraction in the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin in 2012, due to continued pricing and cost pressures, only somewhat offset by cost-management plans. We nevertheless believe that the group's adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to stay in excess of 6% in 2012.

At the same time, we expect the challenging macroeconomic environment in the U.K. to continue pressurizing retail spending over 2012. In particular, we anticipate that household spending in the U.K. in the short term will likely be dampened by sluggish nominal wage growth, a fragile labor and housing market, and a high, albeit falling, private sector debt burden (despite recently introduced supportive government measures). (For our credit analysis on the U.K., see "United Kingdom" published April 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

The evolution of the group's capital structure will depend on whether its negotiations to acquire 632 retail branches and associated assets from Lloyds Banking Group PLC (Lloyds; A-/Stable/A-2) materialize and, if so, the nature, timing, and terms of financing of such a transaction. If the transaction goes ahead, we would also likely reassess the relationship between the group's retail and financial services businesses, which could affect our analytical approach to rating the Co-operative group.

In our base-case scenario we continue to forecast positive but low levels of adjusted free operating cash flow of about GBP60 million-GBP80 million in the 2012 financial year. After deconsolidating Co-operative Financial Services (CFS; comprising Co-operative Bank and Co-operative Insurance), we forecast that the trading group's adjusted net debt to EBITDA should remain stable in the region of 4x in 2012.

The main variable affecting Co-operative trading group's leverage is management's investment spending. We anticipate that, in the near-term, trading group capital spending is unlikely to drop from the 2011 level of GBP375 million, due to plans to open new stores and distribution facilities, and ongoing store refurbishments. Furthermore, the group has the capacity to deleverage through disposals of its freehold property.

Liquidity

We assess Co-operative's liquidity profile for its trading business as "adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources will likely exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of Jan. 31, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months in excess of GBP1 billion for the trading group. These include:

-- Cash, including working capital inflows, of about GBP300 million;

-- GBP230 million of undrawn credit facilities maturing in 2013 at the earliest; and

-- Funds from operations in excess of GBP500 million.

We estimate the trading group's liquidity needs over the next 12 months of about GBP650 million, comprising:

-- GBP100 million of debt maturities;

-- Capex of about GBP400 million; and

-- Member payments of about GBP150 million in line with the previous year.

We note that the group has sizable debt maturities in 2013. Co-operative's GBP300 million revolving credit facilities are maturing in July 2013 and its GBP200 million Eurobonds in December 2013. Furthermore, Co-operative's secured bank loan of GBP354 million is fully payable by July 2013, of which GBP100 million is due in August 2012. Failure to refinance these maturities over the next few months would cause us to lower our liquidity assessment.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that a combination of challenging market conditions, a failure to reverse recent negative operating trends, and a continuing need to integrate sizable acquisitions could dilute Co-operative's business and financial risk profiles. If Co-operative's negotiations to acquire the 632 branches from Lloyds' retail network materialize, we would likely reassess the relationship between the group's retail and financial services businesses. Our current approach of deconsolidating CFS and assessing the Co-operative trading group on a stand-alone basis could no longer be appropriate, depending on the capital requirements and significance of the enlarged CFS within the Co-operative group.

We could lower the rating if ongoing adverse retail trading trends, a failure to reverse recent operating underperformance in the food retail business, and acquisitions activity weaken the group's financial risk profile such that adjusted debt to EBITDA rises to more than 4x. This situation could arise if operating underperformance is more severe that we currently anticipate (for instance, a more than 2% decline in the food retail business in 2012, accompanied by a decline in adjusted group EBITDA margins of more than 50 basis points) and if this is not offset by financial policy measures such as moderation of capex or divestment of the group's property portfolio.

Furthermore, negative rating action could also ensue if the group does not refinance its 2013 debt maturities over the next few months.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Co-operative's adjusted debt to EBITDA stabilizes at less than 4x, on back of improved operating performance in the food retail business and a financial policy commensurate with the current rating.

