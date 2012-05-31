(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on
Italy-based newspaper and magazine publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA
(Gruppo Espresso; BB/Stable/--) are not affected by the recent ruling from the Commissione
Tributaria di Roma (CTR, the regional tax commission) regarding the assessment carried out by
the Agenzie delle Entrate (the Italian revenue agency) on the taxation of the
company's capital gains.
On May 24, 2012, Gruppo Espresso announced that the CTR has declared that
taxes on approximately EUR232 million of capital gains that the company realized
in 1991 are due for payment as assessed. The payout of such an amount would
have an impact on our current assessment of the company's financial risk
profile. However, we understand that Gruppo Espresso is in the process of
appealing the ruling to the Italian supreme court ("Corte di Cassazione") and
that the lower tax court has reversed two similar rulings for the company over
the last 10 years. We therefore believe that both the timing and the outcome
of the final ruling are still very uncertain. We will closely monitor the
situation and any potential effect on the ratings on Gruppo Espresso.