Liquidity

We consider St. Petersburg's liquidity position to be "very positive". The city's cash levels should exceed its debt service over the next three years.

St. Petersburg currently enjoys a very strong liquidity position, with cash as of April 1, 2012, of more than Russian ruble 60 billion (about $2 billion), which equates to about 18% of 2012 budgeted operating spending.

The city has sophisticated debt and liquidity management, in our view, which suggests a prudent approach to all liabilities, as well as a commitment to maintaining cash reserves at a safe level. Accordingly, although the city plans to decrease its cash reserves during 2012, we expect the cash reserves to exceed the city's annual debt service in 2012-2014. We expect the city's debt service to remain below 2%-3% of operating revenues at least until 2015 in our base-case scenario, because its debt is currently very low.

According to our methodology, we qualify the city's access to financial markets as "limited" by international standards because of what we see as a weak domestic banking system and the limited development of Russia's capital market. However, we qualify that assessment with St. Petersburg's robust cash flow generation capability thanks to a projected solid operating surplus in line with our base-case scenario.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects that on the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') because the rating is capped by the long-term foreign currency rating on the sovereign.

Assuming St. Petersburg maintains its strong financial performance and high liquidity, and only gradually accumulates debt (as expected in our base-case scenario), ratings upside over the next 24 months could result from positive rating actions on the sovereign.

With an ICL of 'bbb+' and a rating capped at 'BBB', we currently do not envisage a realistic scenario under which the ICL on St. Petersburg would weaken by two notches to fall below the sovereign cap. We therefore would be more likely to downgrade the city as a result of our downgrading the sovereign than as a result of a weakening of the ICL within the outlook horizon of two years.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

St. Petersburg (City of)

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured BBB