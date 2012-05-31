In this scenario, tax-supported debt will likely remain modest, within 25% of
revenues until 2014.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our upside-case scenario and our view that
Bashkortostan's operating revenues will increase. It also reflects our view
that the republic's continued prudent financial policies will enable it to
better contain expenditure pressure and consolidate its solid financial
performance with operating surpluses above 10% and deficits after capital
accounts of only 3%-4%. Accordingly, we expect the republic to maintain high
cash reserves while keeping debt at low levels.
If this is the case, we could raise the rating in the next 12 months if
Bashkortostan institutionalizes its reserve and liquidity policies, such that
reserves are demonstrably sufficient to offset revenue volatility risk and
cover future debt service over the medium term.
We could revise the outlook to stable within the next 12 months, if
Bashkortostan fails to institutionalize its reserve and liquidity policies as
described, or implements a more aggressive financial policy that leads to
financial performance in line with our base-case scenario, resulting in
depletion of cash reserves.