We understand that Agri International's parent PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP: CCC+/Watch Neg/--) is in the process of arranging the loan for refinance. Due to a cross default clause in BSP's syndicated bank loan documents, a default on Agri International's notes would tantamount to a default by BSP. BSP has management control over Agri International.

The rating on Agri International reflects the company's sizable near-term debt maturities, weak operating efficiency, and fragile cash flow protection measures. Implicit parental support and steady demand for Agri International's products partly offset these weaknesses.

Liquidity

Agri International's liquidity is "weak", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to likely fall short of its uses over the next six months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include cash and cash equivalents of US$1.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation of funds from operations of less than US$15 million in 2012 and 2013.

-- Sources also include a cash balance of US$18 million (as of March 31, 2012) at BSP.

-- Uses of liquidity include US$150 million notes maturing in July, 2012.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the next two weeks. We could lower our rating on Agri International by multiple notches to 'CC' if the company fails to arrange for the loan during this time.

An upgrade at this point is unlikely even if BSP refinances the upcoming notes given Agri International's tenuous operating efficiency and its weak cash flow.

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Negative/--

AI Finance B.V.

Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+