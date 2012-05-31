Rationale

We placed the rating on CreditWatch because BSP is taking longer than we had expected to finalize a loan to repay the US$150 million guaranteed notes of its subsidiary Agri International Resources Pte. Ltd. (CCC+/Watch Neg/--). A further delay would increase the risk of default by Agri International. Due to a cross default clause in BSP's syndicated bank loan documents, a default on Agri International's notes would tantamount to a default by BSP. The notes are due on July 15, 2012.

BSP has management control over Agri International.

Liquidity

BSP's liquidity is "weak," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's ratio of sources of liquidity to its uses to remain less than 0.5x in 2012 and 2013. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- BSP's sources of liquidity include funds from operations of about Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 694 billion in 2012, and about IDR869 billion in 2013.

-- Uses of liquidity include debt of IDR1.7 trillion (includes US$150 million of Agri International's bonds) maturing in 2012 and IDR654 billion due in 2013. We expect working capital investments of IDR200 billion each in 2012 and 2013. We forecast capital expenditure at IDR536 billion in 2012 and IDR371 billion in 2013.

We expect BSP's debt servicing burden to be higher from 2012 onward because of the amortizing nature of most of the debt at the company and its subsidiary Domba Mas. BSP has to pay interest expenses of IDR700 billion on its debt. The company also has to pay installments on the amortizing debt of about: US$40 million in 2012; US$70 million in 2013; and US$80 million in 2014.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the next two weeks. We could lower our rating on BSP by multiple notches to 'CC' if the company fails to arrange for the loan during this time.

An upgrade at this point is unlikely even if BSP refinances the upcoming notes given the company's tenuous operating efficiency, weak cash flow, and its sizable debt amortization.

