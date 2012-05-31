The ratings are currently on CreditWatch with positive implications. This reflects the announcement of the proposed and recommended offer by United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS; AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) for the outstanding shares of TNT Express. In our view, TNT Express could benefit from an affiliation with UPS, which, in the context of an acquisition, we would view as a stronger parent entity. As per our criteria, a weaker entity owned by a stronger parent will usually--although not always--enjoy a higher rating than it would on a stand-alone basis. (For further details, see "Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent," published Oct. 28, 2004, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We will resolve the CreditWatch upon the completion of this transaction.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that TNT Express' standalone revenues will increase by about 1.5% on the previous year to EUR7,300 million in 2012. This view of slowing growth reflects our forecast of sluggish economic conditions in Europe and declining Asia-Europe trading volumes. While we believe that the company's Asia-Pacific profits will continue to be bolstered by the improved year-on-year performance of the Australian operations, we note that Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) has been adversely affected by negative price and product mix developments that we see as being sensitive to general economic sentiment and, as such, as dependant on macroeconomic recovery in the region. We anticipate that the pressures on revenues in EMEA will be alleviated by fixed cost-reduction programs announced by the company in May 2011, and other commercial initiatives such as its "code share and blocked-space" arrangement with Emirates Cargo (not rated). We also anticipate that the company's Americas operations will benefit from a year-on-year improvement in results in Brazil in 2012.

Overall, we believe the pressures on TNT Express' profitability will largely be offset by the fixed cost-reduction program, a renewed focus on Europe as per the company's strategic update, and improved performance in Brazil. As such, we forecast that the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will remain flat at about 6.5%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario TNT Express' credit metrics weakened in 2011 due to a challenging trading environment in EMEA, decreased international volumes in Asia-Pacific, and material integration issues in Brazil affecting the Americas performance.

On a stand-alone basis (excluding any implications of the UPS offer), we forecast adjusted debt to be just more than EUR1 billion at year-end 2012, which we anticipate will contribute to an adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 2x at year-end 2012, compared with an adjusted figure of 2x in 2011. Based on our forecast of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR450 million-EUR485 million in 2012, we project that the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt will improve to 47% by the end of 2012, from 42% in 2011.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on TNT Express is 'A-2'. We view TNT Express' liquidity as "strong" under our criteria.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be about 3.75x. Sources include our forecasts of:

-- Centralized cash and equivalents of about EUR150 million;

-- About EUR570 million available under a committed credit line that expires in March 2016; and

-- Estimated FFO of EUR350 million-EUR375 million (excluding adjustments).

We estimate TNT Express' liquidity needs over the 12 months as:

-- Short-term borrowings of EUR43 million;

-- Capital expenditure of about EUR220 million, at about 3% of estimated revenues; and

-- Our estimation of the cash element of the dividend for 2012 of about EUR25 million-EUR50 million, in line with TNT Express' stated dividend policy. The cash element has historically varied as the company offers dividends to be paid either in cash or shares.

There are no financial covenant triggers with liquidity implications in the undrawn credit line documentation. TNT Express has no maturities of more than EUR50 million per year until 2015.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after UPS completes the acquisition of TNT Express. We will assess the effect of the acquisition on TNT Express' business and financial risk profiles. We could raise the ratings on TNT Express if we believe that the transaction has enhanced the credit quality of TNT Express.

We could resolve the CreditWatch placement, affirm the ratings, and assign a stable outlook in the event that the acquisition does not conclude as forecast. We consider the ratios of adjusted FFO to debt of 45% and debt to EBITDA at 2x to be commensurate with the current ratings.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004