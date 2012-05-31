(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ------------- 31-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand
Local currency BBB+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, Marine, and
Casualty
Insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-May-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
30-Dec-2009 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. reflects the insurer's strong
competitive position in Thailand's non-life insurance industry. We expect
Dhipaya's earnings to support the rating over the next one to two years. The
insurer's financial flexibility also supports the rating. Dhipaya's
significantly weakened capital position due to last year's floods in Thailand
and the insurer's rapid growth strategy temper these strengths. Dhipaya's
reliance on reinsurance subjects it to increased counterparty credit risks on
reinsurance recoverable assets.