May 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the State of Lower Saxony's EUR1bn bond (ISIN: DE0001590917), due 31 May 2019, a final 'AAA' Long-term local currency rating. This is Lower Saxony's first issue to be rated by Fitch.

The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the State of Lower Saxony, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment.

Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes the State of Lower Saxony undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances.

Lower Saxony is located in north-west Germany and had a population of about 7.9 million at end-2011. Its capital is the city of Hannover. Its GDP of almost EUR214bn accounted for about 8.6% of national GDP in 2010. Its GDP per capita of EUR26,974 is about 12% below Germany's average of EUR30,566. GDP increased by 3.2% (Germany: 3%) in real terms in 2011 on a preliminary basis. The unemployment rate was 6.7% in April 2012, slightly below that of Germany (7%).

Lower Saxony reported a positive operating margin of 5.1% in 2010, while its current margin was a negative 3.6%, driven by high debt service requirements. However, according to preliminary figures for 2011, operating margin may have weakened and is expected to be negative. Direct debt was EUR54.8bn (254% of current revenue) and may have increased to EUR56.8bn at end-2011. Despite the increase in debt, Lower Saxony was able to reduce the interest paid in 2010 to 8.7% of operating revenues (2009: 10.1%).

After little change in operating revenue and operating expenditure in 2010, Lower Saxony faced expenditure rising faster (6.6%) than revenues (4.3%) in 2011. The increase in expenditure was driven by a rise in transfers to municipalities (13.5%) and an increase in capital expenditure (15.4%), while tax revenues rose by just 3%. Consequently, net new debt requirements in 2011 were a high EUR2bn (preliminary figures) but below EUR2.57bn in 2010. Lower Saxony expects to reduce these to EUR1.23bn in 2012.

Direct debt - including Kassenkredite - totalled EUR56.8bn at end-2011 on a preliminary basis. The medium-term financial plan 2011-2015 foresees a continuous increase of debt up to 2015, when capital market debt could theoretically total EUR62.5bn (excluding Kassenkredite).

Net overall risk was EUR64.3bn at end-2010. This includes Lower Saxony's direct debt, the direct debt of the state's public sector entities, which totalled EUR3.65bn, and the state's outstanding guarantees of EUR5.85bn (excluding the guarantee programme for NBank, the wholly state-owned development bank).

Lower Saxony issued EUR1bn, three-month Euribor floating rate senior unsecured notes. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible.

