Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Schneider's liquidity as "strong," based on our criteria. We estimate the coverage ratio of sources to uses at about 1.9x.

-- On Dec. 31, 2011, Schneider reported EUR2.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and we consider EUR500 million of that to be tied to operations. It also had access to EUR2.3 billion of committed revolving lines that were fully undrawn, EUR500 million of which will mature in September 2012.

-- On the same date, the company had EUR1.1 billion of short-term debt financial maturities. This includes commercial paper and working lines that are usually rolled over.

-- At year-end 2012, we expect Schneider to have generated about EUR400 million of discretionary cash flow (DCF) after the dividend payment, and we assume that the company will use part of this to repay existing debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that over the next two years, Schneider should be able to meet our minimum for the ratings of FFO to adjusted debt at 35%. It also factors in our assumption that the company won't adopt a more aggressive dividend policy. We don't see any significant headroom for further acquisitions at the current rating level.

In our 2012 base-case scenario, we assume that Schneider's sales growth will stay in the low single digits, and that its EBITA margin will be at about 14%. We view the maintenance of FFO to adjusted debt at above 35% and the generation of positive DCF as consistent with the current ratings. We also expect the company to strengthen FFO to debt in 2013, since we consider 35% as the absolute minimum for the ratings given Schneider's acquisitive and dividend friendly policies.

We would consider taking a negative rating action if the company doesn't strengthen its credit ratios in 2012 and beyond. In particular, if FFO to adjusted debt falls consistently below 35% or DCF declines significantly below EUR500 million, this would lead to a negative rating action on Schneider. A weakening of credit ratios could result from further acquisitions, more aggressive dividend payments, and economic conditions that will worsen beyond our expectations, because they would harm Schneider's profitability and ability to generate cash. At this stage, we don't see an upgrade as a likely scenario.

