May 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Candide Financing 2012-1 B.V.'s mortgage-backed notes expected ratings, as follows:

EUR175,000,000 Class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable;

EUR860,000,000 Class A2 fixed-rate notes: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable;

EUR120,000,000 Class B fixed-rate notes: 'AA-sf(exp)'; Outlook Stable;

EUR41,000,000 Class C fixed-rate notes: 'BBBsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable;

EUR20,000,000 Class D fixed-rate notes: NRsf(exp);

EUR42,560,000 Subordinated Class E fixed-rate notes: 'NRsf(exp)'

The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated in the Netherlands and owned by Bank of Scotland, Amsterdam Branch (BOS NL) which is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The expected ratings are based on the agency's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by the originators, the servicing capabilities of BOS NL and the transaction's financial and legal structure.

The CE for the class A notes of 16.4% is achieved through subordination provided by the class B notes (9.9%), the class C notes (3.4%), the class D notes (1.6%) and a reserve fund at closing of 1.5% of the class A to D notes, which will be funded by the issuance of the class E notes. The transaction also benefits from a liquidity reserve, equal to 2% of the original class A to D notes.

The counterparties in the transaction all fulfil Fitch's counterparty eligibility criteria and are reasonably well diversified; downgrade triggers are in place. This mitigates commingling risk and partially mitigates set-off risk. Insurance set-off risk has been sized for. Unlike most Dutch RMBS transactions, there is no swap in place to hedge the interest rate differential between the notes and the mortgage loans. In order to mitigate this risk the proportion of fixed/floating rate notes issued is approximately the same as the proportion of fixed/floating rate mortgage loans at closing. Additionally BOS NL guarantees a certain return on both the fixed and floating mortgage loans.

BOS NL provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template which was of solid quality. The collateral review of the mortgage portfolio involves reviewing vintage performance data which Fitch uses to validate the frequency of foreclosure assumptions used within its analysis. BOS NL provided cumulative default data by vintage for both NHG and non-NHG loans and three-month plus arrears data. This data was found to be in line with Fitch's performance assumptions for the Dutch market and consequently no additional adjustments to the standard assumptions were made.

Fitch will receive an Agreed upon Procedures (AUP) report regarding the data provided by the arranger conducted by an internationally recognised accounting firm. The expected ratings provided are subject to the results enclosed in the AUP.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the presale report which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Candide Financing 2012-1 B.V.

