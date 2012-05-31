Nevertheless, the weaker-than-expected performance of Vedanta's other businesses for the fiscal year ended March 2012 is likely to somewhat offset the benefits from the Cairn acquisition. We partly attribute the weaker performance to increased country risk in India (BBB-/Negative/A-3). We expect the mining ban in the state of Karnataka continue to affect Vedanta's iron ore production in fiscal 2013. Volumes and margins in both the power and aluminum businesses are lower than expected because of: (1) regulatory hurdles regarding mining licenses; (2) costlier coal; and (3) inadequate power evacuation infrastructure. Without backward integration in aluminum, Vedanta's cost of production for aluminum is in the second quartile. Even then, the company is committed to capital expenditure toward building smelting and refining capacity in the aluminum segment.

Our assessment of Vedanta's financial risk profile largely reflects the company's strategy of using debt at the holding company. We expect the company's ratio of consolidated funds from operations to gross debt at about 25% over the next two years. We estimate that the US$9.5 billion of debt at the holding company results in interest payments of about US$500 million annually. Vedanta's willingness to send cash upstream from its Indian subsidiaries, in which it has sizable minority interests, is untested. However, the company is in the process of implementing a payout-ratio-based dividend payment mechanism for its subsidiaries. The debt maturity profile at the holding company is lumpy with about US$6.0 billion of debt maturing over the next three years. While analyzing the debt maturity profile, we assume that bondholders of the US$2.1 billion convertible bonds will exercise their put option.

Liquidity

We assess Vedanta's liquidity as "less than adequate," as defined under our criteria. We assess liquidity on a consolidated basis as well as at the holding company level.

We believe that, on a consolidated basis, Vedanta's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x for fiscal 2013 and more than 1.0x in the subsequent 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include cash and cash equivalents of about US$6.9 billion as of March 31, 2012, and our expectation of funds from operations (FFO) of about US$4.0 billion a year.

-- The company has about US$3.0 billion in undrawn project finance facilities, which it will use to fund the expansion in the aluminum and power businesses.

-- Vedanta's key uses of liquidity are planned capital expenditure of about US$3.0 billion a year and average debt of US$3.0 billion maturing each year for the next two years. We assume bondholders of the US$833 million convertible bonds will exercise their put option in April 2013.

-- The company has US$1.6 billion in debt maturing within the next 12 months.

-- It also has US$3.6 billion maturing in the next 24 months, including a potential repayment of US$883 million of convertible bonds.

In our view, the liquidity at the holding company is less than adequate because the company retains all of its surplus cash at operating subsidiaries in India. The holding company maintains limited cash, and currently has no committed and undrawn credit facilities. We believe that sizable cash leakages in the form of dividends to minority shareholders and taxes provide ongoing disincentives to declaring dividends. However, we do expect the operating subsidiaries in India to distribute dividends that will enable the holding company to cover interest by about 1.2x in fiscal 2013 and about 1.5x in fiscal 2014.

Vedanta has access to capital markets and the ability to refinance when required, in our opinion.

Vedanta has to comply with covenants under its various existing and proposed debt facilities. We expect the company to remain compliant with all the covenants over the next 12 months. Vedanta should have adequate cushion under its existing bank loan covenants. Additional cushion exists under the company's project finance lending agreements at Vedanta Aluminium Ltd., given that covenants will be tested only after December 2013, when the projects are scheduled to be completed.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects sizable refinancing requirements at the holding company over the next two years and our expectation that the company's cash flows could weaken because of increased operating and country risks in India.

We could lower the ratings if Vedanta receives cash dividends from subsidiaries that are lower than its interest payments such that the company has to borrow to pay interest. We could also downgrade Vedanta if production is lower than we expected due to increased operating risks. We may measure the operating risks based on Vedanta's ability to meet our volume expectations. We will also consider any factors that mitigate such risks. We expect the company to produce 210,000 barrels a day of oil (gross) in fiscals 2013 and 2014, 17 million tons of iron ore in fiscal 2013 and 19 million tons in fiscal 2014, 18 billion units of electricity in fiscal 2013 and 21.5 billion units in fiscal 2014, and 750 kilotons of aluminum in fiscal 2013 and 1,100 kilotons in fiscal 2014. We could also downgrade Vedanta if its profitability is weaker than we expected, such that the ratio of FFO to gross debt is less than 25% on a sustained basis.

We could revise the outlook to stable if: (1) Vedanta's reorganization progresses without any significant revisions to the initial proposal and is completed by November 2012; (2) Cairn's production growth progresses as expected and the company achieves EBITDA of US$2.5 billion in fiscal 2013; (3) operating risks at Vedanta's other businesses do not increase; and (4) Vedanta's subsidiaries pay sufficient cash dividends to enable it to service interest at the holding company level and the company maintains its access to capital for refinancing until its proposed reorganization is complete.