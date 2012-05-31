(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest European CLO Performance Index Report highlighted several changes in performance metrics in February 2012. Most notably, all of the European CLO cohorts tracked in our performance index reported an increase in the percentage of 'CCC' rated assets in their underlying portfolios.

The report features observations on the performance trends of European collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which include:

-- 'CCC' rated assets: All of the European CLO vintages tracked in our index reported decreases in the percentage of assets rated in the 'CCC' category in February 2012.

-- All of the European CLO cohorts (reported decreases in the percentage of defaulted assets in February 2012.

-- Senior and subordinate OC test cushions: Four of the European CLO cohorts (2004, 2005, 2007, and 2008) experienced increases in their reported senior OC ratio cushions. Only one of the vintages (2006) reported a decrease in the senior OC ratio cushion. Three of the European CLO cohorts (2004, 2006, and 2007) reported a decrease in their junior OC ratio test cushions. All other cohorts (2005 and 2008) reported an increase.

-- The number of transactions reported to be failing their senior OC tests increased from that reported in January. The number of transactions reported to be failing their junior OC ratio tests also increased.

Our European CLO Performance Index Report provides aggregate performance statistics across most of our rated European cash flow CLO transactions backed primarily by corporate loans. We provide this information to help market participants track the overall performance of European cash flow CLO transactions and to benchmark the performance of the transactions they follow against the performance of cohorts of similar transactions.

