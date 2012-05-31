(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) and its banking subsidiary,
Trustmark National Bank at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative
from Stable. This action follows the announcement that the company has entered
into an agreement to acquire BancTrust Financial Group, Inc. (BTFG). A full list
of ratings follows this release.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's negative view of the acquisition's impact
on the company's capital, earnings contribution, and pricing.
The acquisition is expected to close in 4Q12. Upon consummation of the deal,
Tier 1 risk-based capital is projected to decline over 250bps from actual March
31, 2012 levels. Although the company is forecasting capital levels in excess of
well-capitalized levels at close and re-building over time, this acquisition
still represents a meaningful impact to the company's capital base. Fitch has
viewed TRMK's solid capital position and manageable credit costs to date as
offsetting rating strengths, in the context of lower earnings. As of March 31,
2012, TRMK had solid capital ratios with Tier 1 common equity at 14.87%, while
NCOs have averaged around 70bps over the past five years.
At close, TRMK's total assets will exceed $10bn, subjecting the company to
increased regulatory scrutiny and regulations, including compliance with
interchange rules. Over the past five years, TRMK's ROA has averaged 1.08%,
which is at the low end of the A- range. Fitch will assess the combined
company's financial performance as one key rating factor in the company's
maintenance of its credit ratings at their current levels. The time horizon for
reviewing the ratings will likely be shorter than the typical rating outlook
time frame which is between 12-24 months.
Fitch also views the pricing as aggressive, in terms of acquired book value. The
announced transaction is valued at $105 million or 1.7x BTFG's tangible book
value as of March 31, 2012. TRMK will issue approximately $55.4 million of stock
to BTFG's shareholders and intends to repay BTFG's $50 million preferred stock
issued to the U.S. Treasury. Fitch views the deal as expensive given BTFG's
weakened financial condition.
From a strategic standpoint, the transaction will modestly augment TRMK's
existing franchise in Florida, as well as provides an entry into Alabama.
Although BTFG's deposit franchise is predominantly time deposits (46% of
deposits at March 31, 2012), the company does possess good market shares in
several of its central and south Alabama markets. Given TRMK's low-cost funding
base and track record in managing funding costs, Fitch factored in TRMK's
ability to rationalize the newly acquired deposit base over the medium term.
TRMK's leading market share in its home state provides strength to the company's
ratings at their current levels.
The conservative mark on the loan portfolio (15% of total loans, 48% of OREO)
should also mitigate some of the risk inherent in BTFG's troubled loan book.
BTFG had been struggling since late 2007, and most recently, had to revise its
4Q11 results to reflect a $50 million loss after a review of its loan portfolio
forced the company to set aside more reserves for loan losses and a decrease in
the carrying value of certain foreclosed real estate. BTFG had announced in
March 2012 that it was seeking a merger partner after it failed to recapitalize
the company as an independent entity.
Fitch expects that capital ratios will re-build over a two-year period to levels
in line with its rating category. Failure to rebuild capital in line with
projections could lead to pressure on TRMK's ratings. Further, TRMK's ratings
could also be negatively influenced should credit quality of the acquired loan
portfolio or its own legacy portfolio deteriorate beyond current expectations
or, if earnings performance were not to rebuild to levels in line with peer
averages over time.
Fitch affirms the following, with a Negative Rating Outlook:
Trustmark Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Trustmark National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.