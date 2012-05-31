(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - It was not a case of April showers for U.S. auto loan
ABS performance, which again was stellar this past month, according to the
latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
Prime auto asset-backed securities (ABS) delinquencies and losses dropped in
April to the lowest levels recorded in 2012. Performance was buoyed by the solid
2009-2011 vintages, which are recording record low loss rates to date.
Over 50 transactions from the poor performing 2006-2008 vintages paid off in the
past four-to-six months. Fitch's indices also reflect the strong 2009-2011
vintage deals. Additionally, April is typically the strongest month of the year
thanks in part to tax refunds. These combined factors drove performance in
April, as prime annualized net losses (ANL) hit a new record low.
Prime 60+ days delinquencies dropped 5.7% in April over March to 0.33%. ANL slid
50% month-over-month (MOM) to 0.17%, a new record low. Prime auto loan ABS
cumulative net losses (CNL) declined 6.8% to 0.41% in April over March, and were
43.8% lower year-over-year (YOY).
Wholesale vehicle values were strong in April, although used vehicle values came
off their peak March levels. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was at 126.1
in April, just below the 126.2 March level. Recovery rates in auto loan ABS
transactions are at historic highs in 2012, containing loss severity and keeping
a lid on loss rates.
Performance in the subprime sector exhibited similarly positive movement in
April. ANL declined 11.7% MOM to 4.16%. 60+ days delinquencies also dropped to
2.33% in April, 9% lower MOM versus March. However, subprime auto delinquencies
remain 35% higher than April of last year.
Fitch's 2012 outlook for prime asset performance is stable, while the outlook
for prime ratings performance is positive.
Fitch's auto ABS indices comprise of $56.79 billion of outstanding notes issued
from 114 transactions. Of this amount, 79% comprise prime auto loan ABS and the
remaining 21% subprime ABS.