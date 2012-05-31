The Jordanian government faces the challenge of reducing the following fiscal
imbalances:
-- The general government budget deficit remains sizable and has
deteriorated according to our estimate, at 6.2% of GDP in 2011, and is
forecast to decline only modestly to 5.8% of GDP in 2012;
-- The composition of spending has shifted away from capital expenditures
and toward current expenditures such as food and energy subsidies or transfer
payments;
-- The fiscal deficit would be higher without foreign grants, which
amounted to 16% of general government revenues in 2011; and
-- Net general government debt will, we project, approach 50% of GDP in
2014.
Jordan's external liquidity is only marginally weakening as its net external
liability position edges up to an estimated 122% of current account receipts
(CARs) in 2012. At 87%, gross external financing needs as a percentage of CARs
plus useable reserves also remain manageable.
Due to higher import prices and a decline in tourism receipts as well as
remittances, we forecast the current account deficit will remain wide at 6.9%
of GDP in 2012. Similarly, foreign currency reserves have declined by nearly
6% in 2011 to cover the loss of foreign investment inflows in response to
regional unrest. Nevertheless, they remain sufficient to cover more than six
months of imports and should in our view prevent any risks to the Jordanian
dinar's peg against the dollar. We consider the disorderly departure of the
central bank governor in September 2011 to be a reflection of rising political
risk more than a decline in institutional independence. Consequently, we have
not adjusted our views of the credibility of Jordan's monetary authorities.
Jordan's deepening ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is a
potentially positive development. A formalization of GCC support for Jordan
could make the flows of foreign grants more predictable as well as increase
foreign investment or improve Jordan's labor market by increasing Jordanian
workers in GCC economies.
The recovery rating of '4' indicates our view of a post-default recovery rate
of 30%-50% and assumes a default by Jordan would likely be related to donor
countries withholding financial support, or a deep recession in key trading
partners such as GCC states. Under this scenario, the recovery rating is
constrained by our consideration of Jordan's default history with both public
and private creditors during 1989-1993.
The T&C assessment is two notches above the foreign currency rating,
reflecting our opinion that the likelihood of Jordan restricting access to
foreign exchange needed by Jordan-based nonsovereign issuers for debt service
is moderately lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its
foreign-currency obligations. Economic policies are focused outward and there
are very few foreign exchange restrictions, suggesting a lower likelihood than
in more-interventionist sovereigns of resorting to such restrictions in a
severe downside scenario.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if any of the
following occurs: the political environment deteriorates; Jordan's fiscal
performance fails to improve; or we see a delay in either enacting economic
reforms or rebounding economic growth. While international support has
provided some buffer this year, we could lower our ratings if foreign grants
were to decline beyond our expectations without an offsetting fiscal
adjustment. Similarly, if Jordan's external position were to weaken
significantly, the ratings could also come under downward pressure.
On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if the new government
is able to launch reforms that lead to a steadier political environment,
provide support for public finances such as constraining current expenditures
without hampering growth, and boost external investor confidence. We could
also review the outlook if Jordan's relationship with the GCC becomes more
institutionalized, with a more formalized relationship enhancing the
predictability of financial support for the Kingdom.