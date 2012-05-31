(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 -

Overview

-- Germany-based pharmaceuticals, life science technology, and specialty chemicals producer Merck KGaA continues to deliver strong cash flow and reduce its debt.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Merck to positive from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Merck.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that Merck will continue to use its strong cash flow to reduce its debt, while adhering to a conservative financial policy.

Rating Action

On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based pharmaceuticals, life science technology, and specialty chemicals producer Merck KGaA to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Merck.