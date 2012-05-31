(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - A lack of transparency in reporting and disclosure and structural uncertainty are key reasons why the European leveraged loan market has not seen the same resurgence in issuance as the US, Fitch Ratings believes, exacerbating investor hesitancy due to the European macroeconomic environment.

A more favourable economic background, healthier banking system and larger and more liquid non-bank investor base support more active US speculative grade debt capital markets, and are not factors which are easily replicated in Europe. But improved financial disclosure and the resolution of structural challenges could make it easier for European and international investors to invest in Europe's speculative grade companies.

We believe better financial disclosure gives global investors in US CLO liabilities the ability to do more due diligence in the underlying loans, which the managers select. US leveraged borrowers are often publicly rated, typically file quarterly public financial statements and are SEC registered. In contrast, most European leveraged loan borrowers provide little or no public disclosure. Moreover, US arrangers operating in a more homogenous market can set terms such as Libor floors and price credit such that loan issuance compensates for higher funding costs in new US CLOs.

A resolution of still-evolving structural issues would also help. There continues to be tension between lenders extending loans and high yield investors buying notes over areas such as the voting and other rights of nominally equal classes of creditor, but where in practice bank lenders often retain an advantage, and jurisdictional outcomes remain uncertain. More standardisation in these areas would, we believe, make the market more attractive to investors compelled by European corporate credit quality but hindered by underdeveloped frameworks.

The European high yield bond market saw a record year of EUR44bn in 2011. Such volumes are dwarfed by the European leveraged loan market, much less the broader unsecured bank-dependent European mid-market. European Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) produced a surge in loan issuance in 2006 and 2007. Yet there have been no new primary market CLOs backed by new loans since 2007 to alleviate the refinancing risk on underlying loans or replace falling bank lending to mid-market corporates.

This is in contrast to the US CLO market where USD13.4bn of primary deals have been done thus far in 2012, complemented by a USD1 trillion high yield market as well as active US bank and mutual fund loan investors.

The likely continued constraints on bank lending over coming years in Europe pose problems for the EUR350bn of high yield bond and loan refinancing due between 2014 and 2016, and the ability of companies and financial sponsors to raise new money to invest. This will be exacerbated by the end of most current European CLO's reinvestment periods in 2014 - up until now they have been able to reinvest proceeds in new deals, after 2014 most will be in run-off mode.