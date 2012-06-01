(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 01 - June 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Japan Finance Organization for
Municipalities' (JFM; AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 22 JPY20 billion 20-year
domestic senior secured bonds. The bonds are due June 28, 2032. The coupon
rate is 1.687%.
The ratings on JFM reflect the organization's key policy role and its very
strong link with the central government in Japan's local and regional
government (LRG) sector. Standard & Poor's believes there is a "very high"
likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Japan in the event
of financial distress.
We assess JFM's stand-alone credit profile (which excludes potential
extraordinary government support) to be 'a+'. The asset quality of JFM's loans
is very strong, and it has no nonperforming loans despite 100% concentration
in one sector: All loans are made to Japanese LRGs and their related entities
and carry guarantees from the LRGs. In addition, there have been no credit
defaults on JFM loans since the establishment of the entity that preceded JFM
in 1957. Although Standard & Poor's recognizes the heavy indebtedness of
Japan's LRGs as a constraining factor, the status of JFM as a preferred
creditor to LRGs helps it to maintain its 0% default rate.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010