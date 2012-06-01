(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded STFCL DA Program - Feb 10 - 3's (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) as well as affirming its purchaser payouts and liquidity facility as follows.

INR77.9m SLCF: upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR788.7m purchaser payouts: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR14.3m liquidity facility: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the loan pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch's initial base case assumption.

The affirmation reflects the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles. According to the payout report of 15 March 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR222.1m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR817.5m.

According to the payout report of 15 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 1.47% of the original pool principal and 3.52% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 40.2% of the original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.