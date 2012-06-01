(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Eurocredit CDO IV, based on data from the April 2012 trustee
report, our cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.
-- Based on our review, we have raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, Q Comb,
and S Comb notes.
-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C-1 and C-2 notes.
-- Eurocredit CDO IV is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily
speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Eurocredit CDO IV
B.V.'s class A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, Q Comb, and S Comb notes. At the same time, we affirmed our
ratings on the class C-1 and C-2 notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance. We used data
from the trustee report (dated April 23, 2012), performed our credit and cash flow analysis, and
took into account recent transaction developments. We applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and
our cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009.
From our analysis, we have observed a fall in the notional amount of the assets that we
consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') since we last reviewed
the transaction (see "Ratings Lowered On Three Tranches In Eurocredit CDO IV, Two Tranches
Withdrawn," published on April 12, 2010). However, the defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD'
[selective default], or 'D') in the collateral pool have increased since our previous review,
both in notional and percentage terms. All par value tests continue to perform above the
required trigger, and are higher than at our previous review. With less than 50% of the original
class A-1 note principal outstanding, the credit enhancement is higher than at our last review.
None of the deferrable notes are deferring interest. The weighted-average spread earned on the
collateral pool has also improved.