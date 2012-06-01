(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 -

Overview

-- The funding position of Russia-based consumer finance specialist Commercial Bank Renaissance Capital (RenCredit) is, in our view, gradually improving and getting closer to the industry average.

-- We are revising the outlook on RenCredit to positive from stable, while affirming the 'B' long-term rating.

-- We are raising the short-term and the Russia national scale ratings to 'B' from 'C' and to 'ruA-' from 'ruBBB+', respectively.

-- We could raise the long-term rating if the bank is able to demonstrate the stability of its deposit base and if its wholesale funding needs continue to decline, as observed over recent quarters.

Rating Action

On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Russia-based consumer finance specialist Commercial Bank Renaissance Capital (RenCredit) to positive from stable.

At the same time, we affirmed the long-term counterparty credit rating at 'B', and raised the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C' and the Russia national scale rating to 'ruA-' from 'ruBBB+'.

Rationale

The outlook revision to positive from stable and the one-notch upgrade of both the short-term and Russia national scale ratings reflect our view that RenCredit's funding position is improving and approaching the industry average. RenCredit has drastically reduced its reliance on wholesale funding in the past two years by actively collecting deposits. Customer deposits represented approximately 70% of the funding base at year-end 2011 versus only 20% two years earlier. During the first quarter of 2012, RenCredit further increased customer deposits by almost 25%, which in our view indicates that this improvement of the bank's funding profile should continue in 2012. We view positively this rebalancing of the funding mix because wholesale funds are generally more expensive and scarcer than customer deposits, especially in times of stress.