(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 01 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report
is updated on a monthly basis.
Fitch notes that the performance of Spanish SME CLOs has continued to deteriorate. The 90+
delinquency index has increased to 3.7% as of May 2012, which is above the previous peak of 3.0%
in 2009. Increased credit enhancement due to deleveraging mitigates the declining performance in
many transactions. Nevertheless, a further escalation of the stress in the Spanish economy,
particularly in the troubled real estate sector, would likely put downward pressure on Spanish
SME CLO ratings.
Spanish SME CLO ratings are also being affected by a lack of eligible counterparties as
Fitch has downgraded several Spanish financial institutions. The agency has recently placed or
maintained on Rating Watch Negative classes of notes in various Spanish transactions due to
exposure to ineligible counterparties (see "Fitch Places 59 Spanish SF Transactions on RWN Due
to Counterparty Risk", dated 3 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The ineligible counterparty
exposure in the transactions is usually through the account bank or hedge provider roles.
Fitch assigned ratings to one new SME CLO in May 2012. Mercurius Funding N.V./S.A.
Compartment Mercurius-1 is a static cash flow securitisation of a EUR4bn portfolio of loans
granted to Belgian small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals
originated by Dexia Bank Belgium ('A-'/Stable/'F1'). The new issue report for
Mercurius-1 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch will publish an extended version of the SME CLO Compare in September 2012. This
quarterly special report will feature performance commentary, printable tearsheets for every
Fitch-rated SME CLO, and a summary of all rating action commentaries published over the
preceding quarter.
