Summary analysis -- Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening -------- 01-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Housing programs
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-May-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on Swedish cooperative housing association Stockholms Kooperativa
Bostadsforening (SKB) are based on the association's very low business risk
due to its low vacancies and high demand for tenancy. They are further
supported by SKB's robust financial risk profile, which reflects its low
leverage, flexibility to adjust revenues and expenditures, and predictable
inflow of capital from member deposits and compulsory member savings.