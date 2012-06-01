There are no credit implications for the various SPURs or debt issue ratingsassigned to investment-grade project finance debt issues, due to the withdrawal of the recovery ratings. In the analysis of project finance transactions, there is no notching up or down of the issue ratings to reflect the recovery prospects on the debt.

Standard & Poor's project ratings reflect the various credit strengths and weaknesses of the project itself. Where the project benefits from a guarantee, for example provided by a monoline insurer, the project's debt issue rating will reflect the higher of the monoline or the project's debt rating. In such cases the project's debt ratings are reflected in the SPUR. For projects not benefitting from such a guarantee, the project's debt issue rating reflects the project's credit quality and is the equivalent of the SPUR.

Ratings List

Withdrawn

To From

Alpha Schools (Highland) Project PLC NR '2'

Ancora (OAHS) Pty Ltd. NR '2'

Ancora (RCH) Pty Ltd. NR '2'

Aspire Defence Finance PLC NR '2'

Autolink Concessionaires (M6) PLC NR '1'

Autovia del Camino S.A. NR '3'

Belfast Gas Transmission Financing PLC NR '1'

Broadcast Australia Finance Pty Ltd. NR '2'

BY Chelmer PLC NR '2'

Capital Hospitals (Issuer) PLC NR '2'

Catalyst Healthcare (Romford) Financing PLC NR '2'

Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) PLC NR '2'

Central Nottinghamshire Hospitals PLC NR '2'

Children's Health Partnership Holdings Pty Ltd. NR '2'

Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC NR '2'

Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Funding PLC NR '2'

Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC NR '2'

Consort Healthcare (Tameside) PLC NR '2'

Darwin Cove Convention Centre Pty Ltd. NR '2'

DBCT Finance Pty Ltd. NR '2'

Discovery Education PLC NR '2'

Exchequer Partnership (No. 2) PLC NR '1'

Healthcare Support (Newcastle) Finance PLC NR '2'

Healthcare Support (North Staffs) Finance PLC NR '2'

Highway Management (City) Finance PLC NR '2'

The Hospital Co. (Swindon & Marlborough) Ltd. NR '1'

Integrated Accommodation Services PLC NR '1'

MPC Funding Ltd. NR '2'

NewHospitals (St. Helens and Knowsley) Finance PLC NR '3'

Nexus Australia Management Pty Ltd. NR '2'

Njord Gas Infrastructure AS NR '1'

Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC NR '2'

Plenary Conventions Pty Ltd. NR '2'

Premier Transmission Financing PLC NR '1'

Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (3) NR '1'

Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (II) NR '1'

RMPA Services PLC NR '1'

Rowville Transmission Facility Pty Ltd. NR '1'

Services Support (Manchester) Ltd. NR '2'

Transform Schools (North Lanarkshire) Funding PLC NR '2'

Verdun Participation 2 S.A. NR '3'

The Walsall Hospital Co. PLC NR '2'