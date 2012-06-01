(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 01 -
Ratings -- Troika Dialog Group Ltd. ------------------------------- 01-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Security brokers
and dealers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Jun-2012 NR/NR NR/NR
31-Jan-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
11-Dec-2008 B+/B B+/B
