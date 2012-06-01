(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 01 -
Rating Action
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long and
short-term counterparty credit and national-scale ratings on Troika Dialog
Group Ltd. at 'BBB-/A-3' and 'ruAAA'. We subsequently withdrew all ratings on
Troika Dialog at the company's request. The outlook was stable at the time of
the withdrawal.
Rationale
We based our ratings on Troika Dialog Group Ltd., the holding company of
Russian securities broker and investment bank Troika Dialog, on Troika
Dialog's status as a highly strategic member of the group of entities that
comprise Russian state savings bank Sberbank of Russia (not rated). Sberbank's
dominant position in the Russian banking industry, crucial role in the Russian
economy, good financial profile, and majority ownership by the Russian Central
Bank renders its creditworthiness close to that of the Russian Federation
(foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3, local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2). Sberbank
completed its 100% acquisition of Troika Dialog in January 2012. It will
transfer Troika Dialog's various business lines into its business divisions
during 2012 and 2013. As a result, we no longer view the stand-alone analysis
as analytically relevant. In our opinion, Troika Dialog will be wholly
integrated into Sberbank by the end of 2013.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn
Troika Dialog Group Ltd.
To From
Counterparty Credit Rating NR BBB-/Stable/A-3