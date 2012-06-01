(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Teollisuuden Voima Oyj's (TVO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and affirmed its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's concerns over the impact on TVO's credit profile of the continued delay to the commissioning of the third 1,600 MW nuclear plant Olkiluoto 3 (OL3). TVO's annualised production cost will increase as a result of the delayed in commissioning of OL3 to August 2014 (a 64-month delay). While still competitive compared with the forward Nord Pool wholesale electricity prices, the gap between the two has narrowed and indicates some erosion of cost advantage. While average production costs will eventually decline as capital costs decrease, this will be over the long term.

The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect TVO's position as a highly competitive not-for-profit nuclear generator in Finland, producing at-cost electricity for its six shareholders, which are mainly in heavy industry and utilities. As the shareholders are the off-takers of the electricity, they have an incentive to keep costs low.