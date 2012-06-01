(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Limited's (HMPL) INR5bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme a rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)'.

These debentures are secured in nature with a 4% coupon rate and significant premium on maturity. The proceeds of the NCD issue will be used to prepay a part of the existing rupee term loans thus preventing interest outgo and alleviating liquidity pressure on the company during initial years.

HMPL's ratings have been equalised with HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), given the strong operational and strategic linkages between the two entities. The ratings also reflect the timely commissioning of HMPL's pipeline network and refinery projects in June 2011 and September 2011, respectively, with no significant cost overruns. HMPL had incurred total capex of INR40.8bn till FY12 towards the construction of a crude oil receipt terminal at Mundra and a 1,017km pipeline network till the refinery at Bhatinda for crude oil transportation.

Fitch notes that HMPL has entered into a use-or-pay pipeline use agreement with HMEL, which provides for meeting the debt service coverage ratio of 1.0x in case of no off-take of crude oil by HMEL as long as the pipeline is made available by HMPL. The sponsors (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable and HPCL Mittal Energy Pte Ltd (MEIL) and parent (HMEL) together will maintain at least 51% shareholding till the maturity of the term loans. The company is also entitled to receive various fiscal and non-fiscal benefits from the state government of Punjab.

Any upgrade or downgrade of HMEL's ratings would lead to a similar rating action on HMPL. A material weakening in parent support could have a negative impact on HMPL's ratings.

HMEL is a JV between HPCL and MEIL for setting up a 9 million metric tonnes per annum green-field petroleum refinery in Punjab. HMPL is a 100% subsidiary of HMEL.

HMPL's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable

- INR28.56bn term loans: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR5bn NCD programme: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'