(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'AA (sf)' rating to AyT Celeris Hipotecario II's class A notes.

-- We based our rating on our analysis of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as the counterparty and operational risks in the transaction.

-- This transaction has exactly the same structure as AyT Celeris Hipotecario I, which will be subject to early liquidation and its pool will be sold--together with an additional pool--to AyT Celeris Hipotecario II.

-- The originator, Celeris, securitizes mainly mortgage loans for debt consolidation purposes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA (sf)' credit rating to AyT Celeris Hipotecario II, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A notes (see list below).

The main features of the transaction are:

-- Celeris Servicios Financieros, S.A. E.F.C. (Celeris) will act as collection account provider and servicer. Banco Santander S.A. will be the treasury account provider and paying agent. As with many other Spanish transactions, a single priority of payments will combine interest and principal, and it will feature a deferral-of-interest trigger and sequential amortization between the class A notes and the unrated loan B, with standard pro rata amortization conditions.

-- The reserve fund will be fully funded by a subordinated loan, and will represent 4.5% of the initial balance of the class A notes and loan B. During the lifetime of the transaction, the reserve fund will be used to pay senior expenses, pay interest on the class A notes and loan B, and to redeem them.