(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' rating to Malvern, Pa.-based Vishay Intertechnology Inc.'s $150 million senior unsecured convertible debentures due 2042. The rating is the same as our corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating is '4', indicating average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Vishay's rating has sufficient capacity to accommodate the new debt without affecting the corporate credit rating and stable outlook.

The ratings on Vishay reflect its competitive and fragmented markets, volatile operating trends through a business cycle, and expectations for a somewhat leveraged capital structure over time. The recent convertible senior debenture offering is the third debt-funded share repurchase transaction over the past three years. We believe that Vishay preserves some capacity to absorb semiconductor market cyclicality, albeit reduced following the recent debenture offering. Pro forma leverage increases to 2.3x from 2.0x as of March 31, 2012. The company's business profile is "fair" and the financial profile is "intermediate."

We consider Vishay's historical growth strategies and bias to shareholder value somewhat aggressive. While Standard & Poor's expects that, over time, the company is likely to pursue debt-financed acquisitions, we expect them to be moderate in size and that additional share repurchase activity will be minimal over the near term. As a result, the rating allows for capacity to accommodate the company's current growth strategies and cyclicality, and could support fully adjusted leverage of about 2.5x through a cycle.

(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Vishay, published May 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)