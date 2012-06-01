(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Jebel Ali Free Zone FZE (JAFZ) a Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'. The IDR is initiated on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), pending
conclusion of the current refinancing. A successful conclusion of the refinancing as discussed
below would result in an upgrade to 'B+' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'B(exp)'RWP to the proposed Sukuk
which is to be issued by JAFZ Sukuk (2019) Ltd. Final instrument ratings would
be contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to
information already received. This rating is also initiated on RWP, reflecting
the fact that the successful issuance of these certificates would see a final
rating of 'B+' assigned, should the amount, terms and conditions of the
certificates conform in all material respects to the information previously
provided to Fitch.
The refinancing is designed to address the maturity of a Sukuk due in November
2012. JAFZ has a facility mandate that has been signed with a consortium of
banks in order to refinance a significant portion of the maturing Sukuk, which
will be complemented with a new Sukuk.
Post-refinancing, assuming it will result in a capital structure as detailed in
the offering memorandum and bank refinancing, Fitch is likely to upgrade JAFZ's
IDR by up to one notch (to 'B+'/Stable). At that time, the Sukuk proposed to be
issued by JAFZ SUKUK (2019) Limited would exist, and it is likely that Fitch
would then assign it a rating at the same level as the upgraded IDR.
"The rating reflects the fact that JAFZ-based company activities are one of the
significant contributors to Dubai's economy (currently approximately 20% of
Dubai's GDP) and the fact that they represent a key driver for the development
of the trade and transport industries in Dubai. " says Bashar Al Natoor ,
Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporates team in Dubai.
JAFZ maintains a diverse portfolio of tenants in terms of industry sector and
geographic base segments. Top 10 customers represented around 10.4% of revenue
and the top customer represents less than 3.0%. However all of JAFZ's operations
are based in Dubai which entails a high concentration risk.
Fitch takes comfort from the fact JAFZ's rentals and revenues from
administration of real estate have held up relatively well in the past three
years despite Dubai's challenging real estate market conditions. JAFZ also
maintained satisfactory occupancy rates - almost 79% of leasable land, 90% of
warehouses, 78% of offices and 88% of onsite residential accommodation (OSR)
were occupied as of 31 December 2011.
JAFZ's rentals are driven by land rent that constitutes almost 40% of its total
rental income and have a lease term of about seven and a half years on average
and a high renewal rate, with 80% of companies established in the free zone
before 2006 still operating there. The other 60% of rents are, however,
contracted for a one-year term. As a result, rental contracts representing
almost two-thirds of rental income expire every year.
Although Fitch acknowledges that JAFZ's business tends to be less volatile and
sensitive to asset bubbles than the broader Dubai office market, JAFZ's
performance is correlated to the general level of activity in Dubai, itself
dependent on the health of the regional and global economies as well as the
sustained regional political stability. Moreover, Fitch is concerned by the
large and increasing supply of rental properties in the free zone sector.
The rating is constrained by the company's high leverage debt/EBITDA and
weakening EBITDAR net interest coverage, mainly driven by the increased
refinancing cost under the new structure. Whereas typical property investment
companies reduce leverage by selling assets, JAFZ must generate free cash flow
to repay debt, as JAFZ does not own its real estate assets, but was granted a
usufruct right and concession by the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority which matures
in 2106.
Fitch notes that JAFZ is in an advanced stage of the refinancing its existing
Sukuk which is scheduled to mature in November 2012. The company's profile will
be materially affected by the success or failure of the proposed bank
refinancing and Sukuk issue. Fitch notes JAFZ's improving debt maturity profile
under the proposed refinancing. Nevertheless, based on the Fitch rating case and
liquidity analysis, the company's liquidity profile suffers from the lack of
long term committed undrawn facilities and will largely depend on the
amortization schedule of the loan facility.
Failure to conclude the refinancing on substantially the same terms and
conditions as those which have been provided to Fitch would likely result in the
downgrade of the IDR ('B') and the removal of the RWP.
JAFZ SUKUK (2019) Limited was incorporated in the Dubai International Financial
Centre (DIFC) to act as the issuer of the certificates and the trustee for the
holders of the certificates.
The Certificates' rating is driven solely by JAFZ's IDR of 'B' due to the
Sukuk's structure, which Fitch understands includes the following features: 1)
the pari passu ranking of JAFZ's obligations under the Sukuk documentation with
JAFZ's other secured obligations; 2) JAFZ's undertaking to purchase from the
trustee all of its right, title, interests, benefits and entitlements in to and
under the Wakala assets on the scheduled or any earlier dissolution dates; 3) on
any periodic distribution date, if the returns generated from the Sukuk assets
are insufficient to cover the periodic distribution payments due, JAFZ's
undertaking to pay further amounts to remedy such shortfall as servicing agent;
and 4) the Sukuk will be secured by a receivables assignment agreement and a
mortgage over JAFZ's usufruct rights.
Fitch understands that JAFZ has confirmed that its obligations under its
undertaking to purchase will be its direct, unconditional and secured
obligations and will at all times rank pari passu with its other secured
obligations from time to time outstanding. Therefore, Fitch assumes that JAFZ's
obligations under its undertaking to purchase will rank pari passu with its
secured obligations.
While the Certificates, the Service Agency Agreement, the Purchase Undertaking,
the Sale Undertaking, the Declaration of Trust, the Allocation Deed and the
Agency Agreement will be governed by English law, Fitch notes that they may not
be enforceable under applicable law, including, without limitation, Dubai law or
UAE federal law. Fitch, however, considers the provision of the Purchase
Undertaking by JAFZ as a strong indication of JAFZ's intention to support JAFZ's
Sukuk and its obligations. Fitch's rating for the Certificates therefore
reflects the agency's belief that JAFZ would stand behind its obligations under
the Sukuk documentation.
By assigning an expected rating to JAFZ's Sukuk, Fitch does not express an
opinion on the structure's compliance with Shari'a principles or whether the
relevant transaction documents and securities are enforceable under any
applicable law, including, without limitation, Dubai law or UAE federal law.
Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for JAFZ.