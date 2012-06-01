(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed mutual life insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung
auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and its non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung
Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook on the
ratings is Stable. ALL is the holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group (ALG).
The rating rationale is that ALG is strongly capitalised, has achieved continued strong
investment returns over the past few years and maintains a strong market position in the
disability line and corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers include
ALV's weak underwriting performance, lack of geographical diversification and the concentration
of distribution partners.
Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder funds (measured as a
proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.5% at end-2011, above the market average, which Fitch
estimates to have been about 1.7%. Measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves, funds for
future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, were in line with the market average.
Off-balance sheet unrealised capital gains in real estate of EUR405m also contributed to ALG's
strong capitalisation. Strong capitalisation is further demonstrated by the regulatory group
solvency margin of 185% at end-2011.
ALL reported a preliminary net investment return rate of 4.5% for 2011 (2010: 4.8%) while
Fitch expects the German life insurance market's average to have been about 4.2% (2010: 4.3%).
With its strong investment results, ALL has generated a significant buffer between investment
earnings and guaranteed interest rate payments over the past few years.
ALL has a strong market position in the disability line in Germany. Based on Fitch's
analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of this line in Germany. ALL also writes
significant amounts of corporate pension scheme business, which supports its strong development
of regular premium business. While Fitch expects stable regular premium income for the German
life insurance sector, ALL's regular premiums grew by 6.3% in 2011. However, in terms of
distribution channels, ALL's new business has significant concentration.
Fitch views ALV's underwriting profitability as relatively weak. ALV achieved a
significantly improved gross combined ratio of 99.5% in 2011 (2010: 110.0%), but it is still
notably weaker than Fitch's expectation for the German non-life sector of 96% (2010: 96.3%).
However, Fitch expects ALV's underwriting profitability to improve further.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustained net combined ratio below 97%,
continued stable gross written premiums growth and strong new business volumes, while
maintaining strong capitalisation.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position (as evidenced, for
example, by the regulatory group solvency margin falling below 160% and expected to stay below
that level) and the loss of the strong market position in the disability and corporate pension
scheme business.
ALG's gross written premiums increased to EUR2.0bn in 2011 (2010: EUR1.9bn). ALG had total
assets of EUR19.4bn at end-2011 (2010: EUR18.7bn). Other than insurance business, ALG provides
building society business and investment fund business. ALG has a cooperation agreement with the
mutual health insurer Hallesche Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit.