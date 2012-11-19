UPDATE 1-Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine cut off by rains -First Quantum
* Processing is ongoing -First Quantum (Adds more company comment, details, price forecast)
Nov 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of class A2, B and C notes issued by E. Sun Bank 2007-2 CBO Securitisation Special Purpose Trust and maintained the Stable Outlook for class A2 and B. The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a NTD-denominated bond and USD-denominated zero coupon bond issued by Citigroup Funding Inc. (Citigroup, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). The rating actions are as follows:
NTD5.64bn Class A2 zero coupon bond due February 2016: affirmed at 'AA+sf(twn)'; Outlook Stable
NTD1.72bn Class B interest deferrable coupon bond due February 2016: affirmed at 'A+sf(twn)'; Outlook Stable
NTD0.87bn Class C interest deferrable coupon bond due February 2016: affirmed at 'Dsf(twn)'; Recovery Estimate of 0%.
The rating affirmation and Stable Outlook of class A2 reflect the fact that class A2's ultimate principal repayment mainly relies on the proceeds from the redemption of the underlying USD zero coupon bond issued by Citigroup.
The rating affirmation and Stable Outlook of class B reflect its first-to-default risk of the portfolio. The portfolio currently has two bonds issued by Citigroup and Taipei Fubon Bank. Class B's ultimate principal repayment relies on the proceeds from the full redemption of two bonds on their maturity dates. The first-to-default risk of the portfolio is considered equivalent to 'A+sf(twn)'.
The rating on the class C notes and the Recovery Estimate reflect Fitch's expectations of a significant loss of principal and capitalised interest.
The credit quality of the current portfolio has remained stable since the previous rating action in December 2011. The portfolio has high obligor concentration risk, with Citigroup accounting for 97.4% of the portfolio's notional balance as at the latest payment date in November 2012. Both bonds in the asset pool will mature in 2013.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seekin