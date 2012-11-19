(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 - Although Japan's five rated major banking groups saw their profits fall mainly due to losses from equity holdings in the first half of fiscal 2012 (April 1 to Sept. 30, 2012), they secured sound revenues, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report published today. The five major banking groups posted a 31% year-on-year decline in their consolidated net profits, which were within our expectations. Behind the fall are a pullback from negative goodwill, which Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--) and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (SMTH, not rated) recorded in the previous year, as well as losses from their equity holdings. Credit costs remained low as they accrued sizable reversal of reserves, and their consolidated core net operating profits remained at a level that is similar to a year earlier. For the full fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1) and Resona Holdings Inc. (not rated) lifted their earnings forecasts. SMFG has cut its credit cost estimate while Resona has reaped tax benefits. The other three banking groups (Mizuho Financial Group Inc. ; A/Negative/--; MUFG; and SMTH) kept their initial earnings forecasts made at the beginning of fiscal 2012 as they intend to make up for losses from equity holdings by slashing their credit costs.

Overall, the five banking groups secured relatively strong profits, despite large losses from markdowns on equity holdings in the first half of fiscal 2012. Nevertheless, their asset quality and profitability could still come under pressure if the global economy deteriorates beyond the industry's assumptions. The economic slump in developed nations, including European countries, has started to have an adverse impact on Asian economies, such as China. Meanwhile, Japan's advance GDP figures turned negative in the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2012. If the global economic downturn deepens, Standard & Poor's expects the five banking groups' credit costs to increase to about 0.2% to 0.3% of their total loans. In addition, their net interest income has remained lackluster amid weak domestic loan demand. In our view, profit contribution from their bond trading businesses, which have so far underpinned profits, is likely to decline amid low interest rates in developed countries. Nevertheless, we believe that their revenue base is solid, as shown by their consolidated core net operating profits of JPY1.6 trillion in the first half of fiscal 2012, and their capitalization remains adequate. As such, Standard & Poor's expects the impact of the stress from the weak global economy on their credit quality to be within a manageable range, if the stress remains within our assumptions.