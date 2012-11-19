(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 -

Overview

-- The ratings on the Isle of Man are supported by its high per capita income, strong government balance sheet, and consensus-based policymaking.

-- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Isle of Man.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks between the strength of the government's balance sheet and its external vulnerabilities, which could emanate from potential problems of offshore parents or changes in international regulations.

Rating Action

On Nov. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Isle of Man. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings are supported by the Isle of Man's high per capita income, strong government balance sheet, and consensus-based policymaking. The ratings are constrained by the vulnerability of the domestic economy to external factors because of its sizable financial system, the lack of monetary policy flexibility, and significant data gaps both for the external and national income accounts.

The Isle of Man's attractiveness as an offshore financial sector stems from its favorable tax and regulatory arrangements, its skilled labor force, its location, and its political stability. GDP per capita is high, estimated at about $76,000 in 2012 contrasting with $39,000 for the U.K. (unsolicited rating, AAA/Stable/A-1+). While real growth slowed to 3.4% in the 12 months ending March 2011 (the last reported figure) from an average of 5.6% the decade before, we believe it will remain higher than many of its peers', reflecting the Isle's success in attracting business through its low tax regime and investment grants. A pro-business political environment has also been conducive to growth and the emergence of new industries.

While the government ran strong budgetary surpluses in the past decade, a renegotiation with the U.K. over the VAT-sharing agreement will lead to lower revenues in the future. We expect that the general government account will move to a deficit of 1.3% of GDP in 2012. The government has outlined several measures to rebalance its finances over the next few years, including curbing benefits and public-sector salaries, increasing the maximum personal income tax liability, and reducing tax relief and deductions for higher tax brackets. We expect a gradual consolidation of public finances in the next few years as a result of these measures, enabling the general government account to return to balance in 2015. In our opinion, the government's revenue flexibility is constrained because it cannot raise taxes significantly without risking the Isle's attractiveness as a low tax-regime.

The government has a strong balance sheet; general government debt was low at an estimated 12% of GDP in 2011. The maturity of outstanding bonds is between 2030 and 2034, making the debt structure very favorable. All obligations are in pound sterling, which is legal tender on the Isle. In addition, past budgetary surpluses have led to the accumulation of assets and, despite the drawing down of reserves to finance deficits over the next few years, we expect that the government will remain in a comfortable net asset position averaging 27% of GDP over the four years through to the fiscal year ending March 2015.

Despite efforts to diversify in past years, the financial sector continues to be the most dominant sector in the economy, contributing 35% to GDP. We believe that the risks to the banking sector (which is nearly half of the financial sector) pertain principally to employment and growth and arise primarily from the offshore sector; domestic credit is limited. In this regard, overall deposit levels in the Isle of Man have fallen 18% from their peak in 2008.

Through a commercial bank, the Treasury issues Manx pounds at par with British pounds sterling, backed by fiscal reserves (the Manx currency account totaled GBP73 million at market value at the end of March 2012). Both currencies are considered legal tender on the Isle of Man, while the Manx pound is not readily convertible outside of the U.K. However, while we view this arrangement as suitable for the Isle of Man, it leaves it with limited monetary policy flexibility.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of the balance of risks between the strength of the government's balance sheet and external vulnerabilities that could emanate from potential problems of offshore parents or changes in international regulations affecting low tax regimes.

We could lower the ratings if we see growth prospects slowing, say because of a loss of competitiveness vis-a-vis other offshore financial centers. We could also consider a downgrade if material contingent liabilities from the financial sector or claims from the government's satellite registry crystalize.

Alternatively, if the government substantially improves its gathering and reporting of economic and external statistics, and succeeds in diversifying the economy, we could consider an upgrade.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Isle of Man

Sovereign Credit Rating AA+/Stable/A-1+

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA

Senior Unsecured AA+