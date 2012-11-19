Nov 19 -

Summary analysis -- Taylor Wimpey PLC ----------------------------- 19-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

22-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based housebuilder Taylor Wimpey PLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."

Taylor Wimpey's "fair" business risk profile is characterized by what we see as sustained low demand growth prospects for new homes in the U.K. Subdued demand can mainly be attributed to low consumer confidence, pressure on household disposable incomes, and subdued mortgage availability. Despite a structural undersupply of new residential developments on the market, demand from first-time buyers (37% of Taylor Wimpey's sales) remains constrained by the tight lending requirements on mortgage deposits. More generally, we also view the housebuilding industry as highly cyclical and working-capital intensive, translating into volatile revenues and operating margins for Taylor Wimpey.

That said, Taylor Wimpey's leading market positions in the U.K. as the second-largest housebuilder by volume, a well-spread geographical coverage within the country, and a large landbank help to mitigate these risks, in our opinion. We forecast that operating margins will continue to improve, following already positive results. The company's EBITDA margin rose by 340 basis points (bps) in the 12 months to June 2012 to 10.7%, thanks to a solid GBP1.1 billion order book; stable build costs, resulting from economies of scale in labour and materials sourcing; and low land costs. We also find it encouraging that Taylor Wimpey's product mix is focused on higher-priced houses rather than flats, and that its cancellation rate is stable at about 15%. We are nevertheless cautious of the company's push to increase the number of developments and land purchases it pursues, at a time when visibility on growth prospects is low, and in our view, is likely to remain so beyond 12 months.

We assess Taylor Wimpey's financial risk profile as "aggressive", primarily based on its liquidity position, which we think will remain "adequate" under our criteria. We are confident that the company will maintain significant headroom under its debt covenants.

Positively, our base-case scenario for Taylor Wimpey in 2013 doesn't include any large house price drops, which would most likely lead to large land impairments for the company. The company has no debt maturities until November 2014, and its interest expenses have been declining. However, we also factor into our analysis the volatility in cash flows experienced throughout the year, due to the inherent seasonality of the business.

We anticipate that free cash flow will turn slightly negative in 2013, due to a rise in land payments and a higher level of work-in-progress, as the company develops more building sites. However, the capital structure should remain relatively stable--debt to capital has declined to 23% at July 4, 2012, from 38% a year ago--with the benefits from the recent bond buybacks (GBP9 million in the third quarter of 2012, GBP150 million of bonds outstanding) offset by the need to fund the considerable working capital requirements and the still large pension deficit (GBP249 million at July 2012 or 46% of total Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt).