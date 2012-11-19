(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 -

Summary analysis -- L'Air Liquide S.A. ---------------------------- 19-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Positive/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Industrial gases

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jul-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

06-May-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on France-based industrial gas supplier L'Air Liquide S.A. (AL) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "excellent" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

AL's "excellent" business risk profile benefits from the group's leading global position in the profitable and predictable, albeit capital-intensive, industrial gas industry. Gas and Services--notably oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen--accounted for 91% of group sales in the first nine month of 2012. A high 36% of the group's gas sales in the first nine month of 2012 were supplied by tonnage (large quantities supplied onsite or by pipeline), which provides long-term and well secured offtake volumes with quick energy pass-through clauses. Another credit-supportive factor is AL's higher-than peer-average share of gas sales to the health-care industry (18% of Gas and Services sales in the first nine months of 2012). AL also benefits from a consolidated industry structure, with high barriers to entry given high invested capital bases and the use of sophisticated technology. The group has a diverse customer base by end-market and region, with a declining share in Europe (50%), a growing share in Asia-Pacific (25%), and a stable share in the Americas (23%). Furthermore, we consider the industrial gas sector benefits from favorable market trends, with demand growth rates about twice that of GDP and significantly high rates in emerging markets. The group has strong technological know-how and its own engineering and construction division. These strengths are offset somewhat by AL's exposure to the currently challenging European market and cyclicality in some important end-markets, such as steel and electronics.

The group's "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects its modest leverage, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt expected to remain at close to 40% and robust cash flows. Free cash flow capacity is equally strong when measured against maintenance capital spending, but less visible as the group continues to invest heavily. A relative weakness is the group's shareholder-friendly policies and currently low free cash flows after dividends.

S&P base-case operating scenario

AL reported EUR11.3 billion in sales in the first nine month of 2012, ahead of "here &sid=981933&sind=A&" (A/Stable/A-1; EUR11.1 billion sales) and U.S. competitors "here &sid=981933&sind=A&" (A/Stable/A-1; EUR6.6 billion sales), and "here &sid=981933&sind=A&" (A/Stable/A-1; EUR5.6 billion sales). For 2013-2015 we anticipate stronger sales growth, on the back of moderate global economic growth but also as a result of continued hefty investments. AL plans, for instance, 17-18 plant start-ups (more than EUR10 million per individual investment) in 2012 (up from 16 in 2011), mostly in developing markets. Management forecasts that the share of Gas and Services sales in developing economies will double to 33% by 2015, up from 23% at end-September 2012.

In addition, AL has accelerated acquisitions in 2012, spending EUR820 million the first nine months of the year. Notably, the company acquired LVL Medical (EUR316 million) and Gasmedi (EUR330 million), major players in the French and Spanish home healthcare markets.

Our base case assumes EBITDA margins will stay resilient at close to 25% in 2012-2015, in line with levels achieved over 2009-2011 and thanks to annual efficiency gains targeted by management of more than EUR200 million (AL achieved EUR188 million in efficiency gains in the first nine months of 2012).

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that AL will be able to maintain adjusted FFO to debt of 40% over the next few years. This factors in the group's EUR12 billion investment target over 2011-2015 in line with the "ALMA 2015" plan announced by the group in 2010 (EUR1.8 billion spent in 2011 and EUR2.2 billion, including acquisitions, spent in the first nine months of 2012). About EUR2 billion of this is earmarked for bolt-on acquisitions in developing economies and the group's health-care business, while leaving headroom for a midsize acquisition to fuel growth.

We forecast AL's FFO will rise over 2012-2015 from about EUR2.8 billion to about EUR3.5 billion, compared with sizable annual organic investments of about EUR2 billion, of which about one-third is maintenance-related. Consequently, we expect modest free cash flow after dividends, with the group maintaining its shareholder-friendly payout ratio of about 50% (EUR0.72 billion paid out in 2012). Factoring in headroom for acquisitions, we assume in our base-case scenario that the group's adjusted debt will increase gradually to about EUR8.5 billion in 2015 from EUR7 billion at year-end 2011 and EUR7.8 billion at end-June 2012.

Liquidity

We classify AL's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, though we expect the group's ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs over the 12 months ending June 30, 2013, to be only 1.16x, which is slightly below the 1.2x required for an "adequate" classification. However, when considering the next six months rather than the next 12, the ratio exceeds 1.3x. We accept this shorter horizon under our criteria for companies such as Air Liquide, which exhibit strong credit characteristics, such as well-established and solid relationships with their banks, a high standing in the credit markets, and very prudent financial risk management. Such attributes are normally associated with "strong" liquidity.

As of June 30, 2012, key sources of liquidity for the next 12 months amounted to EUR6.5 billion, including:

-- Reported cash and short-term investments of EUR1.1 billion, of which we consider EUR0.1 billion as tied to operations;

-- Long-term committed bilateral credit lines of EUR2.1 billion maturing over the next seven years; and

-- Estimated FFO of more than EUR2.8 billion.

-- Proceeds from a U.S. private placement of EUR0.6 billion received in the third quarter of 2012, which are earmarked for the repayment of a EUR469 million bond due in November 2012.

In addition, we factor in the proceeds of a EUR500 million bond issued in October 2012, which are earmarked for the refinancing of acquisitions in the home-healthcare market.

This compares with liquidity needs of EUR5.1 billion in the same period, including:

-- Significant short-term bond and bank debt maturities of EUR1.8 billion, to which we add EUR0.6 billion under the group's commercial paper programs but exclude about EUR0.9 billion, which falls due beyond the six month horizon;

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR1.8 billion;

-- Dividend distributions of about EUR0.7 billion;

-- Acquisitions in the vicinity of EUR0.8 billion; and

-- Potential moderate cash outlays of EUR0.2 billion related to working capital.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the next 12-18 months if AL can sustain adjusted FFO to debt of about 40% and maintain a track record of supportive financial policies consistent with such a ratio. A higher rating would still allow modest to midsize acquisitions within the range of management's stated medium-term plan.

A revision of the outlook to stable could result from a larger acquisition than we currently expect or from a more aggressive approach to dividends and/or share buybacks. We could also revise the outlook to stable if adjusted FFO to debt dropped to 35% as a result of a downturn without near-term prospects of recovery.

